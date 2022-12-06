Propane explosion felt nearly 15 miles away; homeowner in hospital, officials say

Officials in South Carolina say a man was sent to a hospital after a propane explosion. (source: WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMOAKS, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A homeowner in South Carolina has been taken to a hospital for burns after an explosion at his house.

WCSC reports first responders were called to a house fire in Colleton County on Monday around 8 p.m.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief David Greene said a person was in the home at the time of the explosion and was working on a gas line before it exploded.

The man was taken to the hospital with stable vital signs.

Authorities said the explosion was felt nearly 15 miles away and left a large debris field that closed roads in the area.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a Hershey man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 30 west of North...
Hershey man killed in fatal Highway 30 crash
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Head-on collision west of North Platte leaves one person dead, another with minor injuries
Another case of avian flu reported in Nebraska
North Platte Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut opens in North Platte... how to get your fix
Tahlia Steinbeck signs to Concordia University
Hershey Volleyball player signs her LOI

Latest News

Police arrested Tracy Jay Mofield after they said he stole over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes.
Man arrested after stealing over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes, sheriff’s office says
Authorities in Virginia say a homeowner acted within the law while shooting and killing an...
Homeowner lawfully shoots, kills intruder, sheriff’s office says
FILE - San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San...
San Francisco police can’t use deadly robots for now
KNOP Base Map 12-6-2022
Near normal temperatures with a few moisture chances this week
Thousands of people left without power after two Duke Energy stations were intentionally...
Power cut by shooting could be restored sooner than expected