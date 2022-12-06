Seasonable and beautiful conditions Tuesday into Wednesday; Watching storm system Thursday

News 2 Today
By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a chilly and mainly cloudy day Monday, conditions will turn beautiful and seasonable during the day Tuesday into Wednesday, with a storm system, potentially bringing snowfall across the eastern side of the viewing area Thursday.

As high pressure taking control of the viewing area over the next few days, this is going to allow for the region to see temperatures close to normal for this time of year, which are in the 40s with mainly sunny conditions and a light breeze. During the overnight hours during this period of time, we will see temperatures in the 10s and 20s with mainly clear conditions.

Stunning conditions as get into the days Tuesday into Wednesday
Stunning conditions as get into the days Tuesday into Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

Our attention turns to the a storm system as we get into the day Thursday. With cold enough conditions, wrap-around moisture and ample and developing area of low pressure that will moving towards the northeast, this will give us the potential to see some accumulating snowfall, particuarly in Greater Nebraska, where 1 to 2 inches of snow with locally higher amounts possible, especially along and east of Highway 83. We will continue to monitor the details of this system, as we are narrowing down the nitty-gritty of the storm system. Temperatures will be in the 30s across Greater Nebraska and 40s as we head into the Panhandle.

Storm system to impact portions of the viewing area Thursday
Storm system to impact portions of the viewing area Thursday(Andre Brooks)

