Mailbox auction raises $3,000 for Habitat for Humanity

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity hosted a mailbox auction at the Prairie Arts Center on Tuesday night. Habitat for Humanity is known for its efforts to build houses for people in the community.

Tuesday night, it was all about the creativity that was on display, as there were 16 mailboxes available for auction. These mailboxes had different designs, such as one made out of cowhide and a tiki/tropical version that gave you a taste of Hawaii.

“Every dime we raise goes to building houses, and as you know, it’s getting more and more expensive to build, so it’s really hurting us for supplies and stuff, so we need to raise as much money as we can to help build these houses,” said John Hales, vice president of the North Platte Habitat board of directors. “Last year was such a success that we decided to bring it back this year and move it to the second floor to have more space because we expect a bigger turnout this year.”

Habitat for Humanity raised over $3,000, which will help them with supplies that they need to continue doing their work in the community. If you want to help donate, you can click here, and you can also find out more information on their mission.

