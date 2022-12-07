Mailbox auction raises $3,000 for Habitat for Humanity

Mailbox Auction rasies 3k in funds or the agency
Mailbox Auction rasies 3k in funds or the agency(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity hosted a mailbox auction at the Prairie Arts Center on Tuesday night. Habitat for Humanity is known for its efforts to build houses for people in the community.

Tuesday night, it was all about the creativity that was on display, as there were 16 mailboxes available for auction. These mailboxes had different designs, such as one made out of cowhide and a tiki/tropical version that gave you a taste of Hawaii.

“Every dime we raise goes to building houses, and as you know, it’s getting more and more expensive to build, so it’s really hurting us for supplies and stuff, so we need to raise as much money as we can to help build these houses,” said John Hales, vice president of the North Platte Habitat board of directors. “Last year was such a success that we decided to bring it back this year and move it to the second floor to have more space because we expect a bigger turnout this year.”

Habitat for Humanity raised over $3,000, which will help them with supplies that they need to continue doing their work in the community. If you want to help donate, you can click here, and you can also find out more information on their mission.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another case of avian flu reported in Nebraska
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Tahlia Steinbeck signs to Concordia University
Hershey Volleyball player signs her LOI
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Police said Jasper James, 19, was charged in the murder of his mother, Jennifer James, 47,...
Police: Son stabbed mother to death, hid body in crawlspace

Latest News

KNOP Weather Alerts 12-7-2022
Snow showers for some Thursday; then a warmer weekend with more sunshine
A photo included in the Department of Labor Court filings of a PSSI employee working in the...
Company that cleans JBS plant gets federal child labor order
Newsmakers 12-7-2022 Ladies Night Out
Newsmakers 12-7-2022 Ladies Night Out
Newsmakers 12-7-2022 Elk's Hoop Shoot Contest
Newsmakers 12-7-2022 Elk's Hoop Shoot Contest