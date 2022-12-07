Nice conditions continue for Wednesday; Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -After a beautiful and seasonable Tuesday, this trend will continue for the day Wednesday with winter impacts for the day Thursday, creating hazardous conditions for the roads.

With a developing area of low pressure to our south, this is creating sinking motion for the viewing area for the day Wednesday with mainly sunny conditions in store for the day with temperatures in the 40s, which is typical for this time of year. Winds throughout the day will be on the ligh side with speeds around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight Wednesday, conditions will become more on the cloudy side and precipitation chances on the increase as we get past midnight. Lows will drop down into the 10s to 20s, with winds remaining on the light side.

Stellar and seasonable conditions for the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

With our area of low pressure moving towards the northeast from Colorado, this will allow for the area to see all forms of wintry precipitation, including snow, sleet and freezing rain. For this reason, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for places along and east of Highway 83 from Midnight Thursday into 6 p.m. CST Thursday. The amounts of snow that is expected to be .5 to 1 inch with some locations being over an inch with locally higher amounts, and ice accumulations between .01 to .05 inches with locally higher amounts. The peak of this event will be between 9 a.m. CST through 3 p.m. CST Thursday. Highs will mainly in the 30s with the wintry precipitation making the airmass on the cold side.

Winter weather conditions likely for portions of the area Thursday (Andre Brooks)

After this event, conditions will improve over the weekend with temperatures increasing into the mid to upper 40s with mainly sunny conditions and with light winds with an area of high pressure moving into the area.

Snowfall and ice accumulations through the day Thursday (Andre Brooks)

