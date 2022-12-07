NPIce opening day pushed back; volunteers needed

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Skating with Santa will not happen this year after the opening date for the ice-skating rink was pushed back two weeks.

NPIce President Blu McGrath said their dasher board shipment from Chicago would not be arriving in time. However, plans to open by the end of the year are still in motion. NPIce is shooting for a Dec. 28 opening date.

McGrath said they are also in need of volunteers to not only assemble the ice rink, but keep the rink operational during the two months that it will be open.

“We’re looking for volunteers for all pieces of our operation, for the construction of the dasher boards and then we lay piping down and help build the ice up,” McGrath said. “Even then with our operations it’s going to be volunteer based so we’re looking for responsible people that will be here on the evenings that we’re open which is everyday of the week.”

If you would like to volunteer contact McGrath at 308-636-6970.

Classes begin Jan. 10. To register for classes and their programs go to www.npice.com.

