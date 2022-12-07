St Pats host Kearney Catholic for a basketball double-header

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - St. Pat’s Irish hosted the Kearney Catholic Starz Tuesday night in a boys and girls double header.

Both girls teams are looking for their second win of the season; the Irish come in with a 1-1 record, while the Starz come in with a 1-0 record.

The Irish came out swinging early, but after the four minute mark, the Starz took the lead and took over.

Leading the way for the Starz was Callie Squires, who had 11 points, and for the Irish, Tonja Heirigs led the way with 14 points.

The boys team, the St. Pats, were looking to stay undefeated at 2-0, while the Starz were looking for their first win of the season at 0-1.

St. Pats got out to an early lead after the first quarter, 19-8. In the second quarter, the Fighting Irish defense held the Starz to only 3 points and forced 17 turnovers as they enjoyed a 30-11 halftime lead.

The Starz did try to make a comeback, bringing the game within 12 points, but the Irish were just too much for them to handle as they came away with the 41-26 win.

