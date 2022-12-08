AAA: Dangerous driving behaviors on the rise

By Meredith Mitts, AAA
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A new AAA report reveals that unsafe driving behaviors increased from 2020 to 2021. The increase comes after three years of steady declines.

According to the new study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, the rise in risky behaviors included speeding, red-light running, drowsy driving, and driving impaired due to cannabis or alcohol. The most alarming increase was among drivers admitting to getting behind the wheel after drinking enough that they felt they were over the legal limit - an increase of nearly 24%.

“The reversal in the frequency of U.S. drivers engaging in risky driving behavior is disturbing,” said Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While drivers acknowledge that certain activities like speeding and driving impaired are not safe, many engage in these activities anyway. This reckless attitude can be life altering.”

Traffic fatalities have increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2021. That’s a 10.5% increase from the 38,824 fatalities in 2020. According to NHTSA, dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, alcohol impairment, and non-use of seatbelts account for a considerable proportion of the increased fatalities.

