Hershey HS National Honor Society hosts blood drive

Hershey High School students host blood drive Wednesday.
Hershey High School students host blood drive Wednesday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Hershey High School students are giving back this holiday season.

The National Honor Society hosted a blood drive for the American Red Cross Wednesday afternoon.

NHS member and Miss Midwest Teen USA contestant Addilyn Wilson helped organize the drive to help with the blood supply during a time of year when donations are low.

“This is not a requirement, I do community service just because I want too,” said Wilson. “I’ve completed over 550 hours of community service and this just gets to add to that and I love giving back to my community and I just think it’s a super fun experience especially as a teenager.”

Students host a blood drive four times a year for a chance to receive scholarships.

“It’s a tradition in my family and my sister just went in to give blood and so my parents are giving today,” said student Michalee Brownawell. “So just growing up they’ve always donated so I just feel like that is my part to do.”

Wednesday’s goal was to collect 65 units.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Mary K. Brown, 38, is charged with one count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally...
Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without permission barred from being a caregiver
Winter weather conditions likely for portions of the area Thursday
Nice conditions continue for Wednesday; Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday
NPIce opening day pushed back to Dec. 28.
NPIce opening day pushed back; volunteers needed

Latest News

Winter weather advisories in effect for portions of the viewing area Thursday
Wintry weather impact the viewing area Thursday; Warming up and clearing out during the weekend
KNOP Weather Alerts 12-7-2022
Snow showers for some Thursday; then a warmer weekend with more sunshine
NPIce opening date pushed back to Dec. 28, volunteers needed
Mailbox Auction rasies 3k in funds or the agency
Mailbox auction raises over $3,000 for Habitat for Humanity