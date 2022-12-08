Hershey HS National Honor Society hosts blood drive

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Hershey High School students are giving back this holiday season.

The National Honor Society hosted a blood drive for the American Red Cross Wednesday afternoon.

NHS member and Miss Midwest Teen USA contestant Addilyn Wilson helped organize the drive to help with the blood supply during a time of year when donations are low.

“This is not a requirement, I do community service just because I want too,” said Wilson. “I’ve completed over 550 hours of community service and this just gets to add to that and I love giving back to my community and I just think it’s a super fun experience especially as a teenager.”

Students host a blood drive four times a year for a chance to receive scholarships.

“It’s a tradition in my family and my sister just went in to give blood and so my parents are giving today,” said student Michalee Brownawell. “So just growing up they’ve always donated so I just feel like that is my part to do.”

Wednesday’s goal was to collect 65 units.

