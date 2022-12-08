Husker volleyball falls to Oregon in Sweet 16

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Volleyball season came to an end on Thursday, as the Huskers lost to Oregon in the Sweet 16.

It was a hard-fought match, but the Ducks were able to pull out the victory in 5 sets in the NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska took the first set easily 25-14 but dropped Set 2 26-24.

Nebraska rebounded in Set 3 25-22 but lost two sets in a row, 32-30 and 15-11 to close it out.

Lindsay Krause led the team in kills with 16, while Ally Batenhorst recorded 15 and Whitney Lauenstein had 12.

Lexi Rodriguez led the team in digs with 18.

It was another impressive season for the Huskers, who finished 26-6 on the year and 16-4 in Big Ten play.

