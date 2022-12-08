Man arrested after victim sees stolen bike rack on Facebook Marketplace, police say

Officers arrested William Gortmaker for knowingly concealing stolen property after former...
Officers arrested William Gortmaker for knowingly concealing stolen property after former conviction of a felony, Tulsa police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested after a theft victim spotted his stolen bike rack for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

On Monday, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to assist the man who said he had found his stolen bike rack.

The man told officers he filed a police report about the theft back in mid-November. He said he recently was browsing Facebook Marketplace when he happened to come across what he believed was his bike rack.

The man contacted the seller, who was identified as William Gortmaker, and arranged to meet at a McDonald’s parking lot to purchase the bike rack. Unbeknownst to Gortmaker, the victim called police to have officers meet them at the McDonald’s.

When Gortmaker arrived with the bike rack, officers questioned him. He told police the bike rack was given to him, and he was selling it for a friend.

The victim had matching keys to the bike rack, proving that it was the one he had been missing. The bike rack was returned to him at no cost.

Officers arrested Gortmaker for knowingly concealing stolen property after former conviction of a felony.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury Crash South of Shoshone
One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Mary K. Brown, 38, is charged with one count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally...
Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without permission barred from being a caregiver
Winter weather conditions likely for portions of the area Thursday
Nice conditions continue for Wednesday; Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday

Latest News

Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
FedEx driver says he strangled Texas girl in van: warrant
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general
The naked, badly bruised body of the "Boy in the Box" was found on Feb. 25, 1957, in a wooded...
Philly’s slain ‘Boy in Box’ is named after 66 years of mystery
FILE - The New York Times building is shown on Oct. 21, 2009, in New York. Hundreds of New York...
New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike
The Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, June 13,...
FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger