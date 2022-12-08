One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident on Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 83 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a ditch, and rolled several times into a pasture. A female was found dead at the scene.

Two passengers were transported to Great Plains Health in very serious condition.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash and seatbelts were in use.

The name of the female driver is being held pending family notification.

