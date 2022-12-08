Wintry weather impact the viewing area Thursday; Warming up and clearing out during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-After beautiful and mild conditions on Wednesday, conditions will be turning wintry around the viewing area Thursday with all modes of wintry weather possible and clearing out and warming up as we get into the weekend.

With an area of low pressure continuing to develop and mature to our southwest, this is going to allow to for the area to see all modes of wintry precipitation in the forms of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. For that very reason, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of the viewing area through Thursday evening. Snow accumulations in the advisory area will be 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts and ice accumulations between .01 to .10 of an inch. Outside the advisory area, snow accumulations of less than an inch and ice accumulations less than an inch. Temperatures during the day will be in the 30s with slight breezy conditions. Overnight conditions will improve and temperatures will drop into the 10s. These temperatures will cause some black ice, with the leftover moisture still around.

Winter weather advisories in effect for portions of the viewing area Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, conditions will turn sunny and temperatures will be increasing into the 40s to near 50 on Sunday. Slight breezy conditions will continue during the weekend as well, with high pressure building back over the area. Conditions will deteriorate again as we get into early next week, as a strong storm system could bring the area a major winter storm,especially for the Panhandle. This will continued to be monitored up the storm timeline.

High pressure will be building into the viewing area as we get into the weekend (Andre Brooks)

