Apple drops plan to scan iCloud photos for child abuse

Apple is now planning to refocus efforts on its communication safety feature.
Apple is now planning to refocus efforts on its communication safety feature.(CNN, Apple)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple is no longer launching a controversial tool that would have checked iOS devices and the iCloud for child sexual abuse material.

The tech giant first announced the feature in 2021 in the hopes of combatting child exploitation and promoting safety, but the proposal received a wave of criticism for potential privacy implications.

In a statement to Wired, Apple said “children can be protected without companies combing through personal data.”

Instead, Apple is now planning to refocus its efforts on its communication safety feature.

That tool allows opt-in parental control to warn minors and their parents if an incoming image message is sexually explicit.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury Crash South of Shoshone
One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Mary K. Brown, 38, is charged with one count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally...
Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without permission barred from being a caregiver
Tony White
REPORTS: Tony White to serve as next Husker defensive coordinator

Latest News

FILE - J. Alexander Kueng and two other former Minneapolis officers were convicted of federal...
Officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back faces sentencing
KNOP Weather Outlook 12-7-2022
A warm weekend with some sunshine ahead; then significant snow possible
Arizona authorities say 37-year-old Domingo Luz has been arrested after a deadly shooting that...
Argument leads to suspect killing father dropping off birthday gift, police say
Marengo plant fire.
Explosion, fire devastates Marengo plant, hurting at least 10