Dunham’s Sports plans soft opening Fri., Heartland Flats Apartments to open Spring ‘23

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Progress for District 177 has taken big strides after Dunham’s Sports announced its planning a soft opening on Fri. Dec. 8.

The sporting goods store will be the first store to open in the former Platte River Mall building after REV Development of Lincoln took ownership of the property nearly 18 months ago. The 28-acre complex has since undergone a $75 million renovation that includes an outward strip mall and apartments.

REV also announcing Dial Properties Inc. of Omaha will be managing the mall, as well as the Heartland Flats Apartments.

Dial will start taking tenant applications at the start of the new year. The apartments will be ready for occupancy this spring.

Dunham’s will have their grand opening on Fri. Dec. 16.

Nebraskaland Tire is also on par to open next week.

