Jan. 6 committee considers criminal referrals for at least 4 besides Trump

The investigation into Donald Trump's companies continues as he grapples with two federal probes. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS, WZTV, WLUK, DEPT OF JUSTICE, NPR)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sources close to the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection said members are considering making at least four criminal referrals in addition to former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department.

The list is said to include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

Two former Trump legal advisers, Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, are also said to be in consideration for criminal referrals.

One committee member has said that anyone who engaged in criminal action needs to be held accountable.

If the Department of Justice moves ahead with the committee’s recommendations, the charges would be related to the attempt to overthrow a presidential election and bypass the Constitution.

Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said the committee could make a final decision on criminal referrals when it meets virtually on Sunday.

The select committee plans to submit its final report on Dec. 21.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury Crash South of Shoshone
One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte
Tony White
REPORTS: Tony White to serve as next Husker defensive coordinator
Dunham's Sports plans soft opening, Heartland Flats Apartments to open spring '23.
Dunham’s Sports plans soft opening Fri., Heartland Flats Apartments to open Spring ‘23
Mary K. Brown, 38, is charged with one count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally...
Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without permission barred from being a caregiver
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
At least 10 people injured in explosion at grain elevator facility in Iowa

Latest News

In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and...
Plane believed to be carrying Griner lands in US
FILE - J. Alexander Kueng and two other former Minneapolis officers were convicted of federal...
Officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back faces sentencing
Police have released a photo of a vehicle they want to track down that may be connected to the...
Police looking for car in connection with students' slayings
FILE - People gather for a community vigil at Tomball High School for the five members of an...
Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate’s deadly escape