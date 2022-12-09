North Platte housing crisis impacts Rape and Domestic Abuse Program

RDAP receiving funds to aid survivors.
RDAP receiving funds to aid survivors.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Rape and Domestic Abuse Program is collecting funds through the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation’s year-end giving campaign.

Charlene Depriest, community engagement coordinator with RDAP, said the funds raised will help in adding a new housing facility.

Depriest said survivors of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking and sexual assault typically stay in emergency shelter housing for six to eight weeks. Now due to the housing crisis, that time has increased to three to six months.

“The housing crisis is affecting how soon we can get survivors living on their own when they are ready,” Depriest said. “There having to wait to be self-sustainable because there is no housing available.”

With funds raised through the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, RDAP intends to establish an additional shelter in the community. Donations can be made at Mid Nebraska Foundation’s website.

