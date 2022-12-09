NPIce skate shack installed

By Beatriz Reyna
Dec. 8, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday’s winter weather conditions didn’t stop the installation of a skate shack for the NPIce rink.

It’s the start of the progress that will be visible over the next few weeks.

The skates are going to be in there and we’ll have the register and that kind of thing, but for the majority of it is going to be out here in the in the warming area and that’s going to be in the skate shack we’re calling it,” said NPIce President Blu McGrath.

The opening day for the ice rink is scheduled for December 28.

