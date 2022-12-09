Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:4

Madison middle school tteacher gets a grant
Madison middle school tteacher gets a grant(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant number four to Nikki Altig, who is currently the special education teacher at Madison Middle School. With the money, Altig wants to create more versatile seating option in her classroom, especially for the students who tend to fidget and move a lot. She found in her 18 years in the special education community that many students learn in different ways, and if the desks prohibit the students that like to move, it could be detrimental to their learning growth. She wants to use the funds to buy standing desks with optional extended height stools, balance ball chair stools, kneeling chairs, rocking chairs, wiggle seats, a high top table, and two chairs.

“I mean, it’s not for me, it’s for the kids in your class, Madison; they are going to be able to have more options where they can learn their very best and accomplish way more than what they think they can, and it’s hard, so I’m just so excited,” Altig said.

New grant winners will be chosen each week. You can watch these stories every Thursday at 6 p.m. on NBC Nebraska News 2.

If you want to nominate a teacher that is deserving of the Reach grant and should be featured on our Reaching One Classroom at a Time segment, submit their names here.

If you’d like to support the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and their REACH grants, you can donate here.

