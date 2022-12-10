Cozad boys defeat Hershey

Cozad vs Hershey Boys
By Jon Allen
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Cozad boys overcame a three point halftime deficit to take a road win at Hershey Friday, 55-48.

The Panthers led at the half 28-25, in part thanks to a first quarter buzzer-beater from Kellan Spearman. The Haymakers would take over in the second half though as they take the tight battle with Hershey.

The Haymakers move to 2-2 on the season with the win, they are back in action tomorrow as they take on Valentine. Hershey falls to 0-3 on the young season, and the Panthers are also in action on Saturday as they host Saint Pat’s.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

