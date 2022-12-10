CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month. (Source: @ToledoZoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) - Christmas came a little early at the Toledo Zoo in the form of twin polar bear cubs.

The two bundles of joy were born on Dec. 1 to their 24-year-old mother Crystal.

The babies are not old enough to be put on display yet, but they can be watched on the zoo’s livestream daily.

Zoo officials said the cubs could weigh as much as 1,300 pounds when fully grown.

According to officials, the polar bear population is facing a serious population decline due to climate change. But the breeding program in Toledo offers hope for a brighter future for the endangered species.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury Crash South of Shoshone
One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte
Tony White
Raiola, White officially named to Nebraska coaching staff
Dunham's Sports plans soft opening, Heartland Flats Apartments to open spring '23.
Dunham’s Sports plans soft opening Fri., Heartland Flats Apartments to open Spring ‘23
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
At least 10 people injured in explosion at grain elevator facility in Iowa
RDAP receiving funds to aid survivors.
North Platte housing crisis impacts Rape and Domestic Abuse Program

Latest News

A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
NASA: A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the ‘hell planet’
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet'
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Before the the Army-Navy Football Game some members of the Army and Navy get together and play...
Two Nebraska officers recall Army-Navy football game history