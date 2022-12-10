Former state senator Engel dies at 90

Pat Engel’s family announced that he died at the age of 90 earlier this week. His funeral and...
Pat Engel’s family announced that he died at the age of 90 earlier this week. His funeral and burial will be Monday.(News Channel Nebraska)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)- A long-time state senator from northeast Nebraska has died.

L. Patrick Engel’s family announced that he died at the age of 90 on Tuesday. His funeral and burial will be Monday.

Engel, from South Sioux City, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before serving in the Air Force. He was married to his wife Donna Dee Engel for 68 years until her death last year.

He served as a member of both the St. Michael’s and South Sioux City school boards, Dakota County Commissioner, and in 1993 was appointed to the Nebraska Legislature where he served until 2009.

In the Legislature, he served as the Chair of the Executive Board, a member of Appropriations Committee, and a national board member of American Legislative Exchange Council.

He was also active in Sertoma, Cardinal Foundation, Siouxland National Bank and Knights of Columbus.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury Crash South of Shoshone
One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte
Tony White
Raiola, White officially named to Nebraska coaching staff
Dunham's Sports plans soft opening, Heartland Flats Apartments to open spring '23.
Dunham’s Sports plans soft opening Fri., Heartland Flats Apartments to open Spring ‘23
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
At least 10 people injured in explosion at grain elevator facility in Iowa
RDAP receiving funds to aid survivors.
North Platte housing crisis impacts Rape and Domestic Abuse Program

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 12-7-2022
A warm weekend with some sunshine ahead; then significant snow possible
The new Runza location is under construction at the corner of E St. and Jeffers St.
Runza constructing new location on E St. and Jeffers
Investigation unravels scheme to defraud Omaha inmate with Alzheimer’s
Runza constructing new restaurant in North Platte
Construction for new Runza building underway