Hershey Girls defeat Cozad

Cozad vs Hershey Girls Lites
By Jon Allen
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Hershey Panthers girls basketball team used a strong first half showing to defeat the Cozad Haymakers on Friday night 60-27.

The Panthers led 31-16 at the half, but the Haymakers fought hard to the final horn tonight, they just could never push the Hershey lead below 10 in the second half. Late in the fourth it was all Panthers as they pulled away to take the 33 point victory, Emma Hall led all players as she finished with 24 points.

Hershey moves to 2-1 on the season with the victory and they will be back in action tomorrow night as the Panthers host Saint Pat’s. Cozad drops to 1-3 on the early season, and the Haymakers will be back in action on Saturday also as they host Valentine.

