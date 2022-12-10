North Platte hosts double header over Skutt Catholic

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte’s boys and girls are looking for their first wins of the season.

Starting off with the first game of the double header with the girls, it was the Skyhawks early. Skutt Catholic got out to an early 17-0 lead in the first and led 30 to 6 at halftime. The Bulldogs tried to keep up and stay within striking distance, but the Skyhawks were just too much, as they defeated North Platte 60-27.

On to the boys, the Bulldogs got going early and it was a back and forth game for the majority of the first half.At the end of the second quarter, though, the Skyhawks closed the quarter on a 11-0 run to have them up by nine at the half. The Bulldogs tried their best to keep things afloat, but Skutt Catholic was just too much to handle as the Bulldogs fell short, 59–49.

