Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation hosts Year-End Giving Campaign

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the season of giving in full swing, the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation is encouraging the public to donate to any of their 70 participating non-profit organizations this Christmas season.

The foundation kicked off their Year-End Giving Campaign two weeks ago. One hundred percent of the proceeds will to the local charities.

“We have several who are participating and are raising money for food pantries, meals for seniors, for shelter purposes and those needs are accelerating because of inflation and economic situations that people have,” said Eric Seacrest, executive director for Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.

The deadline to donate is Dec. 31 at midnight. If you would like to donate go to: https://midnebraskafoundation.org/.

