Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation hosts Year-End Giving Campaign

The Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation year-end giving campaign is underway.
The Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation year-end giving campaign is underway.(MNCF)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the season of giving in full swing, the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation is encouraging the public to donate to any of their 70 participating non-profit organizations this Christmas season.

The foundation kicked off their Year-End Giving Campaign two weeks ago. One hundred percent of the proceeds will to the local charities.

“We have several who are participating and are raising money for food pantries, meals for seniors, for shelter purposes and those needs are accelerating because of inflation and economic situations that people have,” said Eric Seacrest, executive director for Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.

The deadline to donate is Dec. 31 at midnight. If you would like to donate go to: https://midnebraskafoundation.org/.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury Crash South of Shoshone
One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte
Dunham's Sports plans soft opening, Heartland Flats Apartments to open spring '23.
Dunham’s Sports plans soft opening Fri., Heartland Flats Apartments to open Spring ‘23
Tony White
REPORTS: Tony White to serve as next Husker defensive coordinator
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
At least 10 people injured in explosion at grain elevator facility in Iowa
Mary K. Brown, 38, is charged with one count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally...
Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without permission barred from being a caregiver

Latest News

RDAP receiving funds to aid survivors.
North Platte housing crisis impacts Rape and Domestic Abuse Program
The Capital Humane Society announced on Friday that several dogs, who were rescued by the...
Dogs rescued by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office put up for adoption
Tony White
Raiola, White officially named to Nebraska coaching staff
A UNL research expects a recession in 2023.
UNL research points to possible 2023 recession