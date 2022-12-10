Runza constructing new location on E St. and Jeffers

By Jon Allen
Published: Dec. 9, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Runza is constructing a new restaurant on the corner of E St. and Jeffers St. in North Platte on the former lot of Midtown Motors.

The restaurant will replace the location at B st. and Jeffers St. which will close down once the new store is ready to open. The new Runza store will feature larger areas for drive-thru customers to avoid traffic overflowing into the street.

On Friday, construction crews started tearing up the old concrete in the lot, and laying down a new layer of dirt to smooth out before building construction begins.

”Everybody will be able to fit into a line safely,” said Josh Catlett, Franchise Owner of North Platte Runza Restaurants, “without slowing down traffic, and that was very important because the B and Jeffers location is just known for a really fast drive through. It’s been really busy with the drive through, so we just want to be able to do more and be able to get more customers safely in and out.”

Catlett said he expects the new Runza location to be open in April of 2023.

