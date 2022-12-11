Hershey basketball hosts Saint Pat’s

Hershey vs Saint Pat's Lites
By Jon Allen
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey basketball welcomed in Saint Pat’s boys and girls for a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Hershey girls took the victory in a tight battle with the Irish 49-42, while the Irish boys ran away from Hershey 57-30.

The Hershey boys (0-4) and girls (3-1) are back in action on Friday as they travel over to Kimball. While the Irish boys (4-0) and girls (1-3) will be in action on Tuesday as they travel to Ogallala.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury Crash South of Shoshone
One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte
Snowfall potential model run (12/10)
What to expect before the winter storm
Tony White
Raiola, White officially named to Nebraska coaching staff
Dunham's Sports plans soft opening, Heartland Flats Apartments to open spring '23.
Dunham’s Sports plans soft opening Fri., Heartland Flats Apartments to open Spring ‘23
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
At least 10 people injured in explosion at grain elevator facility in Iowa

Latest News

Fletcher Loyer scored a season-high 22 points and Braden Smith made four free throws in the...
No. 4 Boilermakers hold off Nebraska 65-62 in overtime
Hershey vs Saint Pat's Lites
Hershey vs Saint Pat's Lites
Elkhorn North vs North Platte Lites
North Platte Lites
The North Platte boys got their first win of the season over the Wolves
North Platte basketball hosts Elkhorn North