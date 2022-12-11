Hershey basketball hosts Saint Pat’s

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey basketball welcomed in Saint Pat’s boys and girls for a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Hershey girls took the victory in a tight battle with the Irish 49-42, while the Irish boys ran away from Hershey 57-30.

The Hershey boys (0-4) and girls (3-1) are back in action on Friday as they travel over to Kimball. While the Irish boys (4-0) and girls (1-3) will be in action on Tuesday as they travel to Ogallala.

