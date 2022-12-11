How to build a winter weather preparedness kit

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With a strong winter storm expected to hit our area early next week, we wanted to remind you how to build a comprehensive winter weather preparedness kit so you could be ready for the storm.

First, you will want to make sure you have a way to contact emergency services if you need to. Most commonly, this will be your cell phone. You should keep it charged before the storm, and have a portable charger for the phone.

Next, and for many this may seem like a no brainer, you should have warm clothes and blankets standing by in the event that the storm knocks out your power. The system we are expecting this week will not likely show us many negative temperatures, however, if power is knocked out, houses can get cold very fast.

Another good thing to have is a battery powered weather radio. This is so you can listen to updates about the storm and know what to expect and when. It is also a good idea to stock up on spare batteries for this and other things you might need around your house.

You will also want to stock up on the essentials -- no, not bread, milk, and eggs. You will want to stock up on non-perishable food items like canned foods, food bars, and bottled water. You want things that you don’t need electricity to store or eat.

And lastly, you’ll want to make sure that your car is ready to make it through the storm. You’ll want a snow shovel and road salt to make sure that you are able to get to your car and leave the house in the event of an emergency. You might want to keep extra salt, sand, or cat litter, in your truck so you can sprinkle it around your back tires in order to give you traction if you get stuck. You’ll also want a scraper to get any ice off your windshield, and booster cables so that you can jump your car if needed.

This is also a good time of year to get your tires checked to make sure they don’t need replaced, as bad tires and bad snow are not a good combination.

You’ll also want to stock up on personal items you know you will need like medication, personal hygiene supplies or products.

Make sure not to forget your pets, either. Pets should not be left out in the snow during storms like this. They will also need supplies of food and water.

A full list of supplies to make sure that you are stocked up on can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.