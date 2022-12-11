North Platte basketball hosts Elkhorn North

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte welcomed in the boys and girls basketball teams from Elkhorn North High School for a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Wolves girls defeated the North Platte girls 75-18, while the North Platte boys picked up their first win of the season 55-51.

The North Platte girls (0-4) will be back in action on Friday as they travel to take on Bellevue West, while the boys (1-3) will be at home on Saturday as they host Norfolk.

