North Platte basketball hosts Elkhorn North

Elkhorn North vs North Platte Lites
By Jon Allen
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte welcomed in the boys and girls basketball teams from Elkhorn North High School for a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Wolves girls defeated the North Platte girls 75-18, while the North Platte boys picked up their first win of the season 55-51.

The North Platte girls (0-4) will be back in action on Friday as they travel to take on Bellevue West, while the boys (1-3) will be at home on Saturday as they host Norfolk.

North Platte Lites