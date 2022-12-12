Custer County man killed in rollover accident

A Custer County man was killed in a rollover crash Saturday.
A Custer County man was killed in a rollover crash Saturday.(MGN)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened at 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 10 on Victoria Springs Road, near Road 810.

Deputies say the driver of the 1995 Ford Ranger pickup, John Lytle, 58, of Sargent, was northbound on Victoria Springs Road when he failed to navigate the curve. Lytle’s truck left the roadway and rolled multiple times. He was ejected from his truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Seatbelts were not in use.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

