Lincoln County Commissioners set date for bids on new probation building renovations

By Jon Allen
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lincoln County Commissioners set a date for bids to be submitted by contractors for renovations to the future probation office in North Platte.

According to Lee Davies Architecture, who toured the building and created renovation plans, the building at 103-111 North Dewey St. is in need of updates.

The Board of Commissioners now waits for the Feb. 6 deadline for bids to be submitted before they then select a bid to complete the repairs. Currently the probation office is set to move at the end of their current lease which ends on June 30, 2022, although an extension at their current office is possible depending on the quickness of the renovations.

“I’d hate to see us miss out on an option because we pushed too tight,” said District 2 Commissioner Kent Weems, “but I do get Jerry’s (Woodruff) point, time is of the essence”

The building was acquired by Lincoln County in October using ARPA funding.

