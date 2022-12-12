Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Logan, Thomas, Hooker, Grant, Buffalo, and Kearney Counties last week.

According to a press release from NSP, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties during the evening hours of Dec. 3. In total, 19 businesses were inspected. Two of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 90%. One of the businesses failed to check the minor’s ID.

This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant #0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

On Friday, Dec. 9, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties. In total, 12 businesses were inspected. Four of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 66%. One of the businesses failed to check the minor’s ID.

This project was supported in whole or part by grant #93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

The businesses that failed the inspections were:

Cozy Corner Catering

Minden Foote Convenience Plaza

Kearney Sutton’s Speed and Supply

Halsey Sandhills Corral

Thedford Chuckwagon ‘n Jug

Mullen Sandhill Oil Company

Hyannis

Businesses that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

