Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region

(WJRT)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Logan, Thomas, Hooker, Grant, Buffalo, and Kearney Counties last week.

According to a press release from NSP, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties during the evening hours of Dec. 3. In total, 19 businesses were inspected. Two of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 90%. One of the businesses failed to check the minor’s ID.

This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant #0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

On Friday, Dec. 9, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties. In total, 12 businesses were inspected. Four of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 66%. One of the businesses failed to check the minor’s ID.

This project was supported in whole or part by grant #93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

The businesses that failed the inspections were:

  • Cozy Corner Catering
  • Minden Foote Convenience Plaza
  • Kearney Sutton’s Speed and Supply
  • Halsey Sandhills Corral
  • Thedford Chuckwagon ‘n Jug
  • Mullen Sandhill Oil Company
  • Hyannis

Businesses that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury Crash South of Shoshone
One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte
Major winter storm to impact the viewing area Monday into Thursday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major winter storm to impact the area this week
A Custer County man was killed in a rollover crash Saturday.
Custer County man killed in rollover accident
Snowfall models for central Nebraska
What to expect before the winter storm
Snowfall potential model run (12/10)
How to build a winter weather preparedness kit

Latest News

KNOP Snow Potential 12-12-2022
Weather Alert Day: Heavy Snow, Wind for Western NE
Lee Perez Teacher of the Year Package - 6 pm
Lee Perez Teacher of the Year Package - 6 pm
Lee Perez is Nebraska's 2022 Teacher of the Year.
Get to know 2022 Nebraska Teacher of the Year: Lee Perez
Lee Perez
Get to know Lee Perez: Nebraska's 2022 Teacher of the Year