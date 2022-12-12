Nebraska State Patrol removes explosives from Sutherland residence

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol removed explosives from a Sutherland residence on Monday.

According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a man came into the Emergency Room at Great Plains Health in North Platte during the early morning hours of Monday. The victim was noticeably suffering from a gunshot wound or some sort of explosion.

Upon arriving at Great Plains Health, deputies spoke with 47-year-old Phillip Compton of Sutherland, who advised his friend was messing with something metal and it exploded in Sutherland. Compton said his friend had possibly lost part or most of his hand in the explosion.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to contact the other subject and he was identified as 55-year-old Charles Tederman of Sutherland. Tederman said he was messing around with a high-powered rifle shell and a piece of metal. He dropped them both and the shell went off. Tederman received disabling injuries to his hand and eventually was transported to another hospital for treatment.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies wrote a search warrant for Tederman’s residence and located several items that appeared to be explosive devices. Bomb Technicians from the Nebraska State Patrol were called in to remove the items. Several firearms and a large amount of ammunition were seized from the residence as Tederman is prohibited from having them, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation continues and charges are pending.

