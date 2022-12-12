North Platte police partner with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to share dangers of drunk driving

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This holiday season the North Platte Police Department will be partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, to share the message about the dangers of driving while intoxicated.

NHTSA and the NPPD want all drivers to remember the lifesaving message to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” According to a press release from the North Platte Police Department, additional officers will be patrolling city roadways with their primary focus being the apprehension of impaired drivers.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an average of 10,000 people are killed each year in alcohol-related crashes.

The NPPD encourages people to enjoy the holiday seasons without driving impaired.

