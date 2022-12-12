Officials: 3 kids under 5 dead after NC house fire

Three children under the age of 5 were killed in North Carolina house fire Monday morning.
Three children under the age of 5 were killed in North Carolina house fire Monday morning.(WXII)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three children under the age of 5 are dead and their mother was taken to a hospital after a house fire in North Carolina on Monday morning, authorities said.

Greensboro Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church says firefighters called to a home on Grimsley Street around 8 a.m. learned that there might be children inside and found fire coming out of the windows and the front door, news outlets reported. It took firefighters about five minutes of battling the blaze to reach the children, but Church said the children were dead. The mother was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, he said.

Neighbors reported that there were seven kids living in the house at one point, but firefighters searched the home and did not find other children, Church said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the children’s bodies will be sent to the medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury Crash South of Shoshone
One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte
Major winter storm to impact the viewing area Monday into Thursday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major winter storm to impact the area this week
A Custer County man was killed in a rollover crash Saturday.
Custer County man killed in rollover accident
Snowfall models for central Nebraska
What to expect before the winter storm
Snowfall potential model run (12/10)
How to build a winter weather preparedness kit

Latest News

FILE - The FTX Arena name is still visible where the Miami Heat basketball team plays Saturday,...
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas, US authorities say
KNOP Snow Potential 12-12-2022
Weather Alert Day: Heavy Snow, Wind for Western NE
A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103...
Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing to appear in US court
Lee Perez Teacher of the Year Package - 6 pm
Lee Perez Teacher of the Year Package - 6 pm
Lee Perez is Nebraska's 2022 Teacher of the Year.
Get to know 2022 Nebraska Teacher of the Year: Lee Perez