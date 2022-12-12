Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell and Terrytown declare snow emergency

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -Due to the predicted weather conditions, which includes heavy snow and high winds, the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell and Terrytown are declaring a snow emergency beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Due to predicted high winds through Thursday, the snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice.

Those people living along emergency snow routes will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that do not interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly.

City officials request that individuals stay tuned to the local news media for updates on this storm. The public is urged to plan ahead so that snow plows can clean these routes safely.

The emergency snow routes are as follows for the Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell and Terrytown:

SCOTTSBLUFF

South Beltline Highway from east city limits to West Overland

Avenue I from South Beltline Highway to Highway 26

Avenue B from South Beltline Highway to 42nd Street

Broadway from South Beltline Highway to 27th Stree

Fifth Avenue from South Beltline Highway to 42nd Street

21st Avenue from 7th Street to Highway 26

27th Street from west city limits to 21st Avenue

20th Street from South Beltline Highway to 21st Avenue

East Overland from Broadway to 21st Avenue

West Overland from Broadway to South Beltline Highway

Highway 26 from 21st Avenue to Avenue I

GERING

10th Street from J Street to U Street

10th Street (Scottsbluff/Gering Highway) from U Street to the river bridge

M Street/Old Oregon Trail from the cemetery road east to Highway 71 bypass

Kimball Avenue from Five Rocks Road to J Street

Five Rocks Road from Robidoux Road to Country Club Road

U Street from Five Rocks Road to 10th Street

U Street from 7th Street east to city limits

S Street from 10th Street to Seventh Street

Seventh Street from M Street to Country Club Road

Country Club Road from 10th Street to 7th Street

Lockwood Road from Highway 71 to M Street

21st Avenue from M Street to the North Platte River Bridge

*Modification to ban in Gering: the following streets shall not apply to the emergency ban during the business hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10th Street from K Street to S Street

M Street from Ninth Street to 14th Street

TERRYTOWN

Terry Boulevard from 10th Street to Stable Club Road

Stable Club Road from Five Rocks Road to 10th Street

MITCHELL

The priority routes include Highway 26 (Broadway), Center Avenue, 19th Avenue, 22nd Street to the Mitchell Care Center, 12th Street and areas adjacent to the schools.

Residential areas MAY be attended to after the priority routes are clear and safe, but if and only when other routes are cleared and when staff and equipment are available.

Copyright 2022 KNEP. All rights reserved.