WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major winter storm to impact the area this week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a pleasant weekend, conditions will worsen this week as a major winter storm is poised to impact the area most of the workweek.

As an abnormally strong storm system for this time of year continues to intensify in the Rocky Mountains, this storm has the threat to bring multiple hazards including significiant snowfall, icing, strong winds, and strong thunderstorms for portions of Greater Nebraska during the day Monday.For this very reason, multiple winter alerts are in effect including a Blizzard Warning for the Panhandle and Northwestern Greater Nebraska, a Winter Storm Warning for the Central portions of Greater Nebraska and Winter Storm Watch for the Eastern side of Greater Nebraska Monday night into Thursday morning. A marginal risk of severe weather is possible for Monday with a little instability, lift and moisture during the day Monday, mainly in the form of damaging winds gusts and isolated hail. The timing the severe weather will mainly be in the late afternoon and evening hours Monday with everyone receiving snow and wintry mix during the evening and overnight hours Monday into Wednesday. Strong winds will also a factor during the duration of this system with wind speeds around 20-50 mph with gusts upwards to around 60-70 mph, especially in the Panhandle. With these winds and the snowfall that will be occuring, outside of the Blizzard Warnings, blowing snow is also a hazard, making its way for treacherous travel concerns, and the potential for power outages also exist. This will also cause wind chills overnight to be in the single digits and negative single digits.

Major winter storm to impact the viewing area Monday into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

The amounts of snow will be the following:

-Western and Central Panhandle: 8-16 inches with locally higher amounts

-Eastern Panhandle: 4-8 inches with locally higher amounts.

-Northwestern Greater Nebraska: 4-8 inches with locally higher amounts.

-Central Greater Nebraska: 2-4 inches with locally higher amounts.

-Eastern Greater Nebraska: 1-2 inches

The amounts of ice are 0.01 to 0.10 of an inch of ice with locally higher amounts for Greater Nebraska and the Western portions of the Panhandle during the early morning Tuesday, with a warm air inversion starting the event out and this will turn into snow during the mid portion of the morning.

Significiant snow and ice potential exists for the region (Andre Brooks)

