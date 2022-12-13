Get to know 2022 Nebraska Teacher of the Year: Lee Perez

The North Platte native is Nebraska's 2022 Teacher of the Year
By Ryan Valenta
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From potential dropout, to decorated educator, Lee Perez has seen a little bit of everything in his lifetime.

Perez, a North Platte native, teaches English as a Second Language to grades five to eight at Alice Buffet Magnet Middle School in Omaha, but that wasn’t even close to his career plan growing up.

“It is absolutely surreal that I’m a teacher today, let alone Nebraska Teacher of the Year and a finalist for the National Education award for teaching excellence.” said Perez.

Perez admits he didn’t see the value in education growing up. He skipped class, didn’t turn in assignments, and ultimately graduated North Platte High School with a 1.88 GPA. The thought of going to college wasn’t really a thing for Perez during high school, but his five brothers and a high school coach encouraged him to take the leap.

“I was very much against the idea, but my brothers kept showing me tough love, saying ‘you’re going to go to college and have a good life’, and I’m really glad they did.” said Perez.

Perez enrolled at Mid-Plains Community College and majored in Social Sciences, and graduated with an Associate of Arts degree in 2003. He then transferred those credits to the University of Nebraska-Omaha and graduated with a Bachelor of Secondary Education in 2007.

Perez has now taught for Omaha Public Schools for 15 years, and the love for his students and his unique, diverse classrooms makes his work, not feel like work.

“That’s why I do what I do every day. I love my kiddos,” said Perez. “You can walk into my classroom at any time and have 15 different countries represented and anywhere from 30 to 40 different languages spoken in any given period.”

After winning the 2022 Nebraska Teacher of the Year award, Perez won the 2023 Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence, and is now one of five Horace Mann finalists with a shot to win the National Education Association Teaching Excellence Award.

The awards ceremony is at the NEA Gala in Washington D.C on May 5, 2023.

