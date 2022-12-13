I-80 and Highway 30 closed at North Platte

Interstate-80 at Hershey around 10 a.m. December 13, 2022.
Interstate-80 at Hershey around 10 a.m. December 13, 2022.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed I-80 and Highway 30 from North Platte to the Wyoming border due to poor travel conditions.

Authorities are anticipating I-80 and Highway 30 closures will continue eastward as parking and services fill up in communities and truck stops along the route.

The Nebraska State Patrol has reported that roads in the Nebraska Panhandle are impassable at this time as the winter storm continues.

Stay up to date on travel conditions and road closures with 511 Nebraska
Image from Nebraska Department of Transportation
Image from Nebraska Department of Transportation(KNOP)
Image from Nebraska Department of Transportation
Image from Nebraska Department of Transportation(KNOP)
Image from Nebraska Department of Transportation
Image from Nebraska Department of Transportation(KNOP)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major winter storm to impact the viewing area Monday into Thursday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major winter storm to impact the area this week
A Custer County man was killed in a rollover crash Saturday.
Custer County man killed in rollover accident
Nebraska State Patrol removes explosives from Sutherland residence
Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region
A Kearney nurse lost his license for being aggressive with patients.
Kearney nurse loses license

Latest News

2 women are doing a newscast early Tuesday morning
SAMPLE VID
Winter storm alerts through Thursday morning
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Blizzard conditions Tuesday into early Thursday morning
KNOP Snow Potential 12-12-2022
Weather Alert Day: Heavy Snow, Wind for Western NE
Lincoln County Sheriff office offers winter weather tips