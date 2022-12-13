Lincoln County Sheriff office offers winter weather tips

(KNOP)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -With winter weather approaching, it comes with a lot of dangers and also requires being prepared. Roland L. Kramer, Chief Deputy of the Lincoln County Sheriff Department, has some tips ahead of a storm coming our way Tuesday.

“Stay at home if you can,” Kramer said. “If you’re out on the roads, take some extra time out of your trip and slow down. Always buckle up. I would carry a few extra blankets to make sure your cell phones are charged, and that sort of thing is so much like food and water.”

The roads are expected to be icy, and if you plan on traveling, you can check out 511 Nebraska for road updates, closures, etc.

Kramer also warned about potential at-home hazards.

“Be careful if you’re using electric heaters and that sort of thing,” Kramer said. “Do not use extension cords if you’re using those sort of things. That’s a lot of pressure on those cords, and we don’t want any home fires in those sort of things.”

