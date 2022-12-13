Nebraska Department of Transportation warns of travel delay west of Grand Island

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is warning of traffic delays west of Grand Island.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Nebraska Department of Transportation warned about potential travel delays west of Grand Island on Tuesday.

A strong low pressure system is currently pushing into southwest Nebraska on Tuesday. It will lift slowly to the northeast over the next 24 hours, exiting northeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. This storm system is bringing a significant blizzard to the High Plains and Northern Plains.

For more information on Nebraska road conditions, check out the Nebraska 511.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

