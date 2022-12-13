Nebraska Department of Transportation warns of travel delay west of Grand Island

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Nebraska Department of Transportation warned about potential travel delays west of Grand Island on Tuesday.

A strong low pressure system is currently pushing into southwest Nebraska on Tuesday. It will lift slowly to the northeast over the next 24 hours, exiting northeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. This storm system is bringing a significant blizzard to the High Plains and Northern Plains.

For more information on Nebraska road conditions, check out the Nebraska 511.

❗REMINDER❗ Truck parking on roadways, shoulders, and on interchanges is prohibited & increases time needed to clear a roadway. https://t.co/SFdKTh7wWI — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) December 13, 2022

⛔DO NOT TRAVEL⛔



Visibility remains extremely low in areas affected by the blizzard. If your destination is west, now is the time to stop. Our neighbors in Colorado & Wyoming are experiencing the same storm.



Please find a safe location for the duration of this storm! pic.twitter.com/nJdQ7R3m0r — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) December 13, 2022

