North Platte Public Schools announces early dismissal due to weather

Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - North Platte Public Schools is dismissing early on Tuesday due to declining weather and road closures.

NPPS will let out at 1 p.m. Additionally, there will be no after school events, practices and activities for Tuesday as well as before school events, practices and activities for Wednesday.

There will be no afternoon preschool at Osgood Tuesday.

Buses will run accordingly.

