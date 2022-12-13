North Platte Public Schools employees of the month recognized by Board of Education

NPPS Board of Education with November Teachers of the month.
NPPS Board of Education with November Teachers of the month.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Public Schools recognized its November employees of the month during the Board of Education meeting Monday evening. Board of Education members and guests helped celebrate the two winners during the meeting as Superintendent Todd Rhodes shared comments from their nominators.

During the meeting, Superintendent Rhodes recognized Cheryl Hall from North Platte High School and Haley Milton from Washington Elementary as the employee of the month award recipients. Prairie Friends and Flowers sponsored the beautiful bouquets and gifts that were awarded to Mrs. Hall and Mrs. Milton in early November, according to a press release from Tina Smith, North Platte Public Schools Communications Director.

Nominators shared brief statements about the recipients, including the comments below.

Stewart Simpson the Director of Finance and Operations with the North Platte Public School District joined Beatriz Reyna on KNOP’s Mid-Day.

News 2 Midday

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major winter storm to impact the viewing area Monday into Thursday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major winter storm to impact the area this week
A Custer County man was killed in a rollover crash Saturday.
Custer County man killed in rollover accident
Nebraska State Patrol removes explosives from Sutherland residence
Winter storm alerts through Thursday morning
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Blizzard conditions Tuesday into early Thursday morning
Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region

Latest News

A horse in Kimball, Nebraska takes shelter during blizzard conditions Dec. 13, 2022.
Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos
Interstate-80 at Hershey around 10 a.m. December 13, 2022.
I-80 and Highway 30 closed at North Platte
Kimball snow
Kimball rancher tends to livestock in blizzard
UNK announced staff cuts effective in May 2024.
UNK cutting 6 arts and science teachers