North Platte Public Schools employees of the month recognized by Board of Education

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Public Schools recognized its November employees of the month during the Board of Education meeting Monday evening. Board of Education members and guests helped celebrate the two winners during the meeting as Superintendent Todd Rhodes shared comments from their nominators.

During the meeting, Superintendent Rhodes recognized Cheryl Hall from North Platte High School and Haley Milton from Washington Elementary as the employee of the month award recipients. Prairie Friends and Flowers sponsored the beautiful bouquets and gifts that were awarded to Mrs. Hall and Mrs. Milton in early November, according to a press release from Tina Smith, North Platte Public Schools Communications Director.

Nominators shared brief statements about the recipients, including the comments below.

Haley’s innovation, organization, leadership, and ability to meet the needs of the students made her the clear choice as a nominee from Washington Elementary. Haley sets the bar for academic and behavioral accountability in her classroom environment, leading learners to respect themselves and others.

A positive, caring person who isn’t afraid to step in where needed is how Mrs. Hall is described by her nominator. She has recently agreed to sponsor the girl’s wrestling team while maintaining her current position and showcasing her Bulldog pride.

Stewart Simpson the Director of Finance and Operations with the North Platte Public School District joined Beatriz Reyna on KNOP’s Mid-Day.

News 2 Midday

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.