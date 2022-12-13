North Platte Public Schools employees of the month recognized by Board of Education
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Public Schools recognized its November employees of the month during the Board of Education meeting Monday evening. Board of Education members and guests helped celebrate the two winners during the meeting as Superintendent Todd Rhodes shared comments from their nominators.
During the meeting, Superintendent Rhodes recognized Cheryl Hall from North Platte High School and Haley Milton from Washington Elementary as the employee of the month award recipients. Prairie Friends and Flowers sponsored the beautiful bouquets and gifts that were awarded to Mrs. Hall and Mrs. Milton in early November, according to a press release from Tina Smith, North Platte Public Schools Communications Director.
Nominators shared brief statements about the recipients, including the comments below.
