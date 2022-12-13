NPPD customers left in the dark during winter conditions

Around 301 customers in Keith County south of I-80 are without power this afternoon.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Some Nebraska Public Power District customers are currently without power in Keith County.

NPPD said the power outages started at 7:20 a.m. in the Ogallala area. Around 301 customers south of I-80 remain without power as of 3:20 p.m.

The cause of the outages has not been determined. However, crews are aware of the outages and are working to restore power to customers.

