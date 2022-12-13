Ogallala girls take down Saint Pat’s

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Ogallala Indians defeated the Saint Pat’s Irish on Monday evening 57-47 in a game pushed up due to projected inclement weather.

The Irish kept the game tight throughout the first two and a half quarters, but an 11-0 run from Ogallala put the Indians up 14 after three. The Indians would hold off the Irish charge through the fourth quarter to get the victory.

Next up for the Indians (4-1) is a Friday match-up with Gering at home, while the Irish (1-4) will play host to Gothenburg this Thursday.

