Ogallala hosts Saint Pat’s

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Ogallala played host to the Saint Pat’s Irish on Monday in a match-up that was moved up a day due to inclement weather.

The Indians started off hot and continued that trend throughout the day as they take the match-up of undefeated teams 77-37.

The Indians (5-0) move on to face Gering at home on Friday, while Saint Pat’s will take on Gothenburg in North Platte on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.