Ogallala hosts Saint Pat's

Ogallala vs Saint Pat's Boys
By Jon Allen
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Ogallala played host to the Saint Pat’s Irish on Monday in a match-up that was moved up a day due to inclement weather.

The Indians started off hot and continued that trend throughout the day as they take the match-up of undefeated teams 77-37.

The Indians (5-0) move on to face Gering at home on Friday, while Saint Pat’s will take on Gothenburg in North Platte on Thursday.

