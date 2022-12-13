Orange juice prices are on the rise

Officials say extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the...
Officials say extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the low supply.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Florida’s orange crop is expected to fall to its lowest level since before World War II.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Florida farmers are expected produce about 20 million boxes of oranges.

That would be a 51% drop from 2021 and the smallest crop since the 1936-1937 season.

Officials said extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the low supply.

This will cause orange juice prices at the grocery store to rise accordingly, and some analysts say this upward trend in cost will likely continue in 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major winter storm to impact the viewing area Monday into Thursday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major winter storm to impact the area this week
A Custer County man was killed in a rollover crash Saturday.
Custer County man killed in rollover accident
Nebraska State Patrol removes explosives from Sutherland residence
Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region
A Kearney nurse lost his license for being aggressive with patients.
Kearney nurse loses license

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the...
LIVE: Biden signs gay marriage bill at White House ceremony
KNOP Snow Potential 12-12-2022
Weather Alert Day: Heavy Snow, Wind for Central/Western NE
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that Mauna Loa is no longer erupting.
USGS: Hawaiian volcanoes Mauna Loa and Kilauea no longer erupting
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61