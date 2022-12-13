TC Energy provides update on oil spill response

A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - TC Energy provided an update for the Keystone Pipeline oil spill in Washington County, Kan. on Tuesday.

According to the organization, rainfall in the area has not had a negative impact on onsite containment. TC Energy said their team had prepared for this event with a secondary dam and additional resources.

Crews are working to avoid challenging road conditions by bringing in more gravel, mats and limiting traffic as it allows.

On Monday, workers rescued a beaver impacted by the incident. TC Energy’s third-party environmental experts are caring for the animal.

TC Energy said multiple booms are set up downstream of the release point to contain the oil from moving downstream. According to them, oil has not breached the containment area.

The oil spill initially happened on Dec. 7. After a drop in pressure on the pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, the company said it shut down its Keystone system.

The oil spilled into a creek near the Nebraska-Kansas border. TC Energy estimated the spill to be about 14,000 barrels, or 588,000 gallons.

TC Energy had no current updates as to the cause of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

