WEATHER ALERT DAY: Blizzard conditions Tuesday into early Thursday morning

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- We are in a Weather Alert Day here at KNOP and KNEP, a major winter storm will be impacting the viewing area Tuesday into Thursday.

A strong storm system for this time of year will be bringing with it very significiant snowfall, especially for the Panhandle and North and West portions of Greater Nebraska, strong winds with speeds around 20-40 mph and gusts upwards to 60 to 70 mph, white-out conditions, power outage concerns and travel heachaches. With that said, a Blizzard Warning for the Panhandle and North and West portion of Greater Nebraska, Winter Storm Warning for the Central portion of Greater Nebraska and Winter Weather Advisory for the southeast portion of Greater Nebraska through Thursday morning. Snowfall rates could be at 1 to 2 inches per hour in the Blizzard Warning area.

The amount of snowfall that is anticipated are the following:

-Western and Central Panhandle: 8-16 inches with locally higher amounts

-Eastern Panhandle: 4-8 inches with locally higher amounts.

-Northwestern Greater Nebraska: 4-8 inches with locally higher amounts.

-Central Greater Nebraska: 2-4 inches with locally higher amounts.

-Eastern Greater Nebraska: 1-2 inches

The amounts of ice are 0.01 to 0.10 of an inch of ice with locally higher amounts for the Western portions of Greater Nebraska the Eastern portion of the Panhandle through Wednesday morning.

