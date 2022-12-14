Gov. Ricketts and Anselmo couple honored by Nebraska Cattlemen

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last week, Nebraska Cattlemen honored three recipients’ contributions to Nebraska’s beef industry at the Annual Awards Banquet during the 2022 Nebraska Cattlemen Annual Convention.

The Nebraska Cattlemen Industry Service award recognizes the contribution of individuals who work outside the cattle industry and go above and beyond to support the agriculture community. The Nebraska Cattlemen Nominations Committee selected Governor Pete Ricketts as this year’s Industry Service award recipient, according to a press release from the Nebraska Cattlemen.

“I’m honored to be the recipient of this year’s Nebraska Cattlemen Industry Service Award. Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers are the backbone of our state. It’s been an honor working alongside them to Grow Nebraska agriculture—and of course, our beef industry! Thank you to Nebraska Cattlemen for all you do each year to support our beef producers, from pasture to plate.”

Following the presentation of the Industry Service award was the Nebraska Cattlemen Hall of Fame award. The Hall of Fame award is the highest honor Nebraska Cattlemen can give one of its members. Selection is based on contributions to the beef industry, contributions to Nebraska Cattlemen, community and civic contributions, and cattle business accomplishments. After serving as former presidents of Nebraska Cattlemen, George and Barbra Cooksley were named the 2022 Hall of Fame recipients. The Cooksleys own and operate Cooksley Ranch in Anselmo, Nebraska, and have dedicated their lives to strengthening and shaping the beef industry, according to a press release from the Nebraska Cattlemen.

“This award belongs to all those who went before us and encouraged us to be involved in the industry. To all those folks who took a chance on us, to speak our minds, make a motion during a meeting, and take a leadership role, we say, ‘thank you. We have stayed involved and active because of the many friends we’ve made in the industry.”

The Nebraska Cattlemen date their origins back to 1888 initially branded as the Nebraska Stockgrowers. In 1988 the Nebraska Cattlemen were officially formed upon merging with the Nebraska Livestock Feeders Association and Nebraska Feedlot Council. The Nebraska Cattlemen aim to protect members’ financial interests. Proactive in nature, Nebraska Cattlemen works through public policy to develop a positive business climate for members and develops several educational opportunities for members. Governed by a Board of Directors whose members are selected by nine regions of the state – by the four segment councils and the six policy areas with local affiliates across the state representing the grassroots members, according to the Nebraska Cattlemen’s website.

