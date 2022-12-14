I-80 and Highway 30 remain closed at North Platte

Truckers wait at North Platte's Wild West Arena for I-80 and Highway-30 to re-open.
Truckers wait at North Platte's Wild West Arena for I-80 and Highway-30 to re-open.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - I-80 and Highway 30 have been closed at North Platte for over twenty-four hours. Additionally, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has reported that there is no truck parking west of Grand Island due to the winter weather that impacted a large portion of the state Tuesday. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until Thursday morning.

Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton.
Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton.(Nebraska Department of Transportation)
Highway 83 south of North Platte.
Highway 83 south of North Platte.(Nebraska Department of Transportation)
I-80 near Roscoe, NE
I-80 near Roscoe, NE (Nebraska Department of Transportation)
I-80 near Brady, NE.
I-80 near Brady, NE.(Nebraska Department of Transportation)

