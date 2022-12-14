I-80 and Highway 30 remain closed at North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - I-80 and Highway 30 have been closed at North Platte for over twenty-four hours. Additionally, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has reported that there is no truck parking west of Grand Island due to the winter weather that impacted a large portion of the state Tuesday. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until Thursday morning.

Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton. (Nebraska Department of Transportation)

Highway 83 south of North Platte. (Nebraska Department of Transportation)

I-80 near Roscoe, NE (Nebraska Department of Transportation)

I-80 near Brady, NE. (Nebraska Department of Transportation)

